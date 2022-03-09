IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Answer Key at ignou.nta.ac.in, Last Date to Raise Objection

The provisional answer key and the question paper for the PhD entrance exam of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been released online at ignou.nta.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 24 can access the answer key online for estimation of their performance.

Candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth to access the answer key. In case they have objections to any of the answers, they can also challenge it by supporting documents.

All challenges to the answer key have to be raised by 9 pm tonight, March 9 with payment of a fee not later than 11:50 pm. Any challenges made after the mentioned time or any method other than the online facility will not be entertained by the NTA. If the challenges are found to be correct, the answer key shall be revised accordingly.

IGNOU PhD Answer Key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Log on to ignou.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Login to your account using your application number, date of birth and verify the security pin displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’

Step 4: The question IDs will be displayed in a sequential order

Step 5: The IDs mentioned next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ denote the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by NTA. The dropped question is highlighted and not available for challenge.

Step 6: To challenge any question, you may use one or more of the Option IDs in the next four columns by checking the box next to them.

Step 7: Upload supporting document by clicking on the field ‘Choose File’

Step 8: After clicking your desired option, click on Challenge Question and move to the next question.

Step 9: Here, you will be displayed all the questions that you have raised challenges against.

Step 10: Save your claim and pay the fee online

Step 11: Save or print acknowledgement for future reference.

Candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged question using online payment methods like debit/credit card, net banking, UPI, and other such methods. After evaluating the challenges raised to the answer key, IGNOU will be confirming the announcement of the PhD entrance exam 2022 result.

