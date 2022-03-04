IGNOU TEE December 2021: Term-end Exams Begin, Admit Card Not Mandatory

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December 2021 term-end exams, which began on Friday, March 4, will see over 6.76 lakh (6,76,790) students appear. The December term-end examinations will be held at 800 centres, including 19 overseas and 89 in prisons for inmates. The term-end exam will be held in two shifts: morning (10 am to 1 pm) and afternoon (2 pm to 5 pm).

IGNOU admit card 2021 is now available on the official website, ignou.ac.in. However, candidates are not required to present their IGNOU hall ticket to take the test. They can take the TEE exam as long as their names appear on the list of examinees, according to an official statement.

The hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website, ignou.ac.in. To get a hall ticket, students must provide their enrollment number and date of birth. Candidates must carry their IGNOU hall ticket 2021 and a valid ID card to the examination centre.

Advertisement

How to download your IGNOU hall ticket for 2021:

Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in.

Select ‘Hall Ticket December 2021 Term End Examination’ from the drop-down menu.

Enter your enrollment number and course, and submit.

The IGNOU TEE hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it.

The term-end examinations will conclude on April 11. The December TEE was originally supposed to take place between January 20 and February 23 but was postponed owing to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates who do not have a face mask or hand sanitiser will be denied entry to the exam centre.

The Covid protocols issued by the government of India and state governments have been conveyed to all test centre superintendents to control the spread of COVID-19.

Students are not permitted to bring any electronic devices into the exam room. Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are prohibited in the exam centre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.