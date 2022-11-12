IGNOU TEE December 2022 Application Deadline Extended Till November 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date for registration for the December term end examination (TEE). The online application can now be submitted up till November 15. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at ignou.ac.in, to apply for the term end exams. Candidates can also apply with late fee till November 25.

The exam will begin from December 2, tentatively. “The December, 2022 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 2nd December 2022 and conclude on 05/01/2023. Online link for submission of the examination form by the students for December-2022 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly," reads the official notice.

IGNOU TEE December 2022: How to apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on December TEE 2022 application link.

Step 3: Complete the application by entering your login details.

Step 4: Submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout for further use.

IGNOU TEE December 2022: Application fees

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per course (theory course and practical/lab course). Candidates can apply for the exam from November 16 to 25 with a late fee of Rs 1100 along with Rs 200.

Also read| DU Admissions: Third Allotment List Releasing on November 13, Check Details

Advertisement

Admit cards will be uploaded on the University website www.ignou.ac.in about 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the examination. “The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. (In case, the sitting at the centre has exhausted, student may choose the nearest/alternate exam centre under the jurisdiction of the same Regional Centre). However, the University has right to shift the students from one exam centre to another exam centre due to Covid-19 Protocols or any other unavoidable reason," the official website states.

Read all the Latest Education News here