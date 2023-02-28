The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the Term End Examination (TEE) December Result 2022. Candidates, who appeared for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam, can check and download their results online at ignou.ac.in. To access the IGNOU TEE results, candidates will have to login with their ‘Enrolment Number’ on the official portal. The IGNOU December Term End Examination was conducted from December 2, 2022, to January 9, 2023.

The IGNOU December exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift began from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM while the second shift was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The varsity stated that the remaining results of the term-end assignment, practical and project awards will also be updated soon. An official announcement of the date, however, is still awaited.

In case any candidate is found to be involved in using unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled, the website further mentions.

IGNOU TEE Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Log on to ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the ‘Results’ link.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads – “December 2022 Exam Result".

Step 4: As the new page opens, enter the enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 5: The TEE December result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the IGNOU TEE Result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the Term End Examination result for future reference.

Recently, IGNOU released the TEE June 2023 revised tentative date sheet. According to the date sheet, the IGNOU TEE exam will begin on June 1 and will end on July 6. It will also be conducted on two shifts; the first shift will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the second shift is from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

It is to be noted that this is a tentative date sheet and can change. Additionally, the link for online submission of June 2023 Term-End Examination will be activated from March 1 onwards. For more details and updates, keep checking the official website of IGNOU.

