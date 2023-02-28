Home » News » education-career » IGNOU TEE December Result 2022 out at ignou.ac.in, Know Steps to Download

IGNOU TEE December Result 2022 out at ignou.ac.in, Know Steps to Download

IGNOU TEE December 2022 result has been released on ignou.ac.in

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:41 IST

New Delhi, India

To access the IGNOU TEE results, candidates will have to login with their ‘Enrolment Number’ on the official portal (Representative image)
To access the IGNOU TEE results, candidates will have to login with their ‘Enrolment Number’ on the official portal (Representative image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the Term End Examination (TEE) December Result 2022. Candidates, who appeared for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam, can check and download their results online at ignou.ac.in. To access the IGNOU TEE results, candidates will have to login with their ‘Enrolment Number’ on the official portal. The IGNOU December Term End Examination was conducted from December 2, 2022, to January 9, 2023.

The IGNOU December exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift began from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM while the second shift was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The varsity stated that the remaining results of the term-end assignment, practical and project awards will also be updated soon. An official announcement of the date, however, is still awaited.

Advertisement

In case any candidate is found to be involved in using unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled, the website further mentions.

IGNOU TEE Result 2022: How to download

RELATED NEWS

Step 1: Log on to ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the ‘Results’ link.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads – “December 2022 Exam Result".

Step 4: As the new page opens, enter the enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 5: The TEE December result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the IGNOU TEE Result.

Advertisement

Step 7: Take a printout of the Term End Examination result for future reference.

Recently, IGNOU released the TEE June 2023 revised tentative date sheet. According to the date sheet, the IGNOU TEE exam will begin on June 1 and will end on July 6. It will also be conducted on two shifts; the first shift will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the second shift is from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Advertisement

It is to be noted that this is a tentative date sheet and can change. Additionally, the link for online submission of June 2023 Term-End Examination will be activated from March 1 onwards. For more details and updates, keep checking the official website of IGNOU.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: February 28, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 12:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures