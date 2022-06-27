Home » News » education-career » IGNOU TEE June 2022 Form Submission Deadline Extended

IGNOU TEE June 2022 Form Submission Deadline Extended

GNOU) has extended the application window for June 2022 Term End Examination. (Representational Image)
IGNOU TEE 2022: Candidates can submit their forms online at ignou.ac.in by paying the fee of Rs 200 per course till June 30.

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:54 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application window for June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE) Earlier the last date to submit the online form for the TEE was till June 5, but now it has been extended and is now till June 30. Candidates can submit their forms online at ignou.ac.in by paying the fee of Rs 200 per course.

The announcement was made on June 27 on the official Twitter handle of the IGNOU.

TEE June 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on TEE June 2022 form link

Step 3. Click on “Proceed to fill online examination form"

Step 4. Fill up the form and submit

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

The exam is scheduled to commence on July 22 and conclude on September 5, 2022. Hall tickets to the eligible students will be uploaded on the University website approximately 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the Term End Examination.

Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.

first published: June 27, 2022, 12:54 IST