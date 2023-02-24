The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a revised tentative date sheet for the Term End Examinations (TEE), scheduled to be conducted in June this year. The exams will now start on June 1 and go on until July 6.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 10 AM to 1 PM and the evening shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who will sit for the TEE for June 2023 can download the revised date sheet from ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU term end examinations June 2023 test forms will be accepted online starting from March 1. Candidates must note that the schedule is tentative and hence is subject to changes.

The clash of exam dates and session timings will not be considered in the following cases:

— If the courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) in the old BDP and CBCS courses.

— If the courses are backlog courses from different years.

— If the courses are from different programmes.

— If the courses are from different specializations In MP Programmes

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University had also extended the registration deadline for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Online Learning (OL) and Merit-based ODL Programmes for the January 2023 Session. The registration dates for the candidates to send in their applications had been extended to February 28.

“Admission Link for Online Programmes ODL and Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session date extended till 28th February 2023," reads IGNOU’s official website. The university had earlier extended the IGNOU January 2023 registration last date multiple times. The IGNOU portal is open for both Indian and international students of the university.

Students who are eligible can apply for government scholarships on the national scholarship portal at — scholarships.gov.in, once the confirmation of admission is complete. Candidates may apply for certificates, diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, and master’s degrees. IGNOU registrations are held twice a year, and app registration must be completed in online mode only.

