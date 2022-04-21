IIFT Launches 5-Year Integrated Course in Management for 12th Pass, Admissions Via IPMAT Score

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has launched a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) in Business Analytics and International Business. The new programme has been introduced for the academic year 2022-23, as informed by the institute.

The programme will commence from September 2022 in the temporary campus of IIFT at JawaharLal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). The application form for the course will be released in the last week of April or by the first week of May 2022. Interested candidates can submit the application by May 21, 2022. The exams for the programme will be conducted in June 2, 2022.

IIFT course: Selection Process

Merit list for selection of the candidate for the admission will be prepared on the basis of their IPMAT 2022 Score of IIM-Indore, the academic profile of class 10th and gender diversity, claims the institute.

IIFT course: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60 per cent, (55 per cent for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022. Further, the candidate must have passed class 10th examination with 60 per cent (55 per cent for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year not before 2018. Mathematics/ Business Mathematics as a subject in +2 level is mandatory for the admission.

Age: No age bar

IIFT course: Fees

The course fee for the first three year of the programme is Rs 4 lakh per annum excluding hostel and mess fees. Course fee for the fourth and fifth years would be as per MBA(IB) programme fees set for that year.

Candidates successfully completing the course requirement of the Integrated Programme in Management would be awarded Bachelor of Business Administration (Business Analytics) and Master of Business Administration (International Business) by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. The first three years of the IPM programme would be based on the semester system and the last two years would be based on the trimester system.

The institute in its statement said that the curriculum of the programme is designed in line with the new National Education Policy 2020 and aims at imparting management and decision-making skills to young professionals in order to integrate management education with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

