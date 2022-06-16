IIIT Basara Stir: Telangana Education Minister Urge Students to Call Off Protest

Days after a large section of students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana, popularly known as IIIT Basara, held protests over the poor quality of basic amenities including food and the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor, State Minister of Education P Sabith Indra Reddy told students that their demands will be met and urged them to withdraw their protest.

The minister took to Twitter, asking students to hold the protest. She Tweeted,

In the last few days, braving the rains, hundreds of students continued their protest. Holding placards and raising slogans, scores of students have been holding protests to highlight their 12 demands. The students also had demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and information technology minister K. T. Rama Rao visit RGUKT, in Basara town in Nirmal district to personally see the problems faced by them.

Following, this the minister tweeted, “Will take all the issues mentioned to the notice of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu & Education Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu".

He also added that, “Kindly be assured that we are committed to resolving any challenges with respect to improving quality of education".

However, the students did not stop their protest. They claimed that they will stop the protests once all their demands are met.

The students started the protest after a dead frog appeared in their food. They say that they find insects in their food almost every day and no one bothers to listen to their plight. Following the protests, police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order. Senior officials were monitoring the situation. The police were also keeping a tight vigil to prevent students from coming out of the premises.

