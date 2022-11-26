IIIT-Delhi Hosts its 11th Convocation, More than 500 Students Receive Their Degrees

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) hosted an in-person convocation ceremony this Saturday after two years. For the past two years, the Institute organized virtual ceremony owing to COVID-19. This year, the Institute conferred degrees upon 390 B.Tech., 191 M.Tech., and 5 M.Tech. Dual degree and 21 Ph.D. students.

With this year’s graduation, the total number of Ph.D.degrees conferred by IIIT-Delhi is 100. Ph.D. graduates from the Institute are working in research labs and as faculty members in India and abroad.

Osheen Sachdev (B.Tech.- Computer Science Engineering (CSE)) was honored with the prestigious Chancellor’s Gold Medal this year. At the same time, Hritik Goel (B.Tech. Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE)), Rohith Rajesh (B.Tech. ECE), Lakshya A Agrawal (B.Tech. Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM)), Hardik Saini (B.Tech. Computer Science and Biosciences (CSB)), Sonali Singhal (B.Tech. Computer Science and Design(CSD)), and Ruhma Mehek Khan (B.Tech. Computer Science and Social Science (CSSS)) were awarded the Institute Silver Medals. The All Round Performance Medals for the year 2022 were received by six students- Vrinda Narayan (B.Tech. CSE), Shubhi Singhal (B.Tech. ECE), Lakshya A Agrawal (B.Tech. CSAM), Arnav Tandon (B.Tech. CSD), Ruhma Mehek Khan (B.Tech. CSSS), and Vrinda Singhal (B.Tech. CSB). Tharun S (M.Tech. CSE) was conferred with the Gold Medal for Excellent Academic Performance in M.Tech. program. In the ceremony, four scholars, Dr. Krishan Gupta, Dr. Himani Joshi, Dr. Maneet Singh, and Dr. Neelam Sharma, were awarded the Doctoral Dissertation Award.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Chancellor of the Institute, sent his best wishes and congratulated the degree recipient students, their parents, and all the faculty members and wished all the degree holders a successful future life.

Kiran Karnik, Chairman Board of Governors said, “As you graduate from this Institute today, your life and career will take you on an entirely different journey. You have faced upheaval and turbulence through the black swan event of the pandemic and overcame that. Remember what got you through it. Believe in yourself, just as everyone here believes in you. Remember, even some of the most brilliant people in the world have faced failure at some point. Had they given up back then, they would not have been enjoying the sweet outcome of their tenacity today. Therefore, my dear friends, never give up. “I shall overcome" must be your motto."

Dr. Arunabha Ghosh, Founder, and CEO of the Council On Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), graced the convocation ceremony as the chief guest. Dr. Arunabha Ghosh is an internationally recognized public policy expert, author, columnist, and institution builder. Dr. Arunabha said, “I am sure many of you chose to become engineers because you like the orderliness of variables you can control. For the things you make, may you design well. You will go ahead and build the world. But I also hope that at least some of you are excited by the millions of permutations that lines and dots can make, generating new possibilities not just in the built environment, but also in the natural, societal, economic and political environments. May you be courageous enough to attempt that change. You will go ahead and shape the world. Congratulations! May you not just build the world but shape it — in a better image. Thank you."

Encouraging the graduating students, Prof. Bose urged them to use every experience as a teacher to make them more aware of who they actually are. He challenged the students to be the leaders, the innovators, and the change-makers. He also advised them that while they go about moving-the-needle, they must lean on the side of kindness and compassion. They should not forget to check their moral compass, emotional GPS and the inner thermostat as they navigate the vicissitudes of life. He concluded by expressing his confidence that the graduating students have their own unique stories to script, their individual trails to blaze, and thereby leave permanent footprints in the sands of time.

