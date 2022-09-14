IIIT-Delhi Invites GATE, NET Qualified Candidates for PhD Admissions, Fellowship up to Rs 35,000

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has invited applications from prospective and qualified candidates for admission to the PhD programmes in computer science and engineering (CSE), electronics and communications engineering (ECE), and computational biology (CB) through the AICTE Doctoral Fellowship (ADF) Scheme 2022–23.

To be eligible to apply, a candidate must have qualified GATE/ NET during the last 5 years. The scheme is started by AICTE to promote research culture in AICTE approved Institutions, to promote collaborative research between Institute and Industries leading to start-ups, and to nurture talents for technical research.

Under the scheme a fellowship of Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years followed by Rs 35,000 per month for the third year will be provided to the scholar. HRA will also be provided as per the Government of India (GOI) norms as applicable in the city/ location where the research fellow is pursuing their research.

In addition, Contingency Grant will be admissible to the scholars at the rate of Rs 15,000 per annum to meet the miscellaneous expenditures. Additional financial support by IIIT-Delhi will also be provided for purchasing laptop, salary top-up, Overseas Research Fellowships (ORF), travel for research etc.

In addition to GATE/NET, the candidate must have also secured the minimum percentage of educational qualification prescribed for eligibility as in under graduate and post graduate be 70 per cent (69.5 per cent and above) for general, OBC candidates, whereas for SC, ST, and Physically Handicapped (PH) be 65 per cent (64.5 per cent and above).

In the absence of percentage, the candidate must have secured minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.5 on the scale of 10 or equivalent at bachelors and masters whereas for SC, ST, PH it is 7.0 on the scale of 10.

The candidate must be less than 30 years of age as on date of admission in respective University. However, age relaxation of 5 years would be applicable to candidates belonging to SC, ST, women, PH category. The last date of application submission is September 18.

The research areas include Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and data sciences, quantum computing, cyber security, smart cities, housing and transportation, block chain, energy efficiency, renewable and sustainable energy, Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR), social and organisational psychology and behaviour, water purification, conservation and management, electronics and photonics, energy production and storage, public policy.

