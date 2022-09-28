IIIT Delhi Launches Electronics and Communications Engineering With Specialisation

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Delhi has launched a course in Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) in the EE+X format EE in EE+X stands for Electronics Engineering, and the “X" stands for some other field of knowledge or technology that compliments electronics engineering. This is in addition to the existing Electronics and VLSI Engineering (EVE) programme.

“Most BTech electronic students fail to develop expertise in any domain despite devoting substantial time and academic effort. A prudent approach is first to build a solid foundation of electronics with a minimal set of courses and then allow students to gain deeper expertise in their chosen domain or complementary technology. This is the idea behind launching programmes in EE+X at IIITD," informed Sneh Saurabh, an associate professor of the ECE department at the institute in an exclusive conversation with News18.com

Students willing to take admissions to the BTech programmes in the academic session 2022-23 can do so through JEE Main scores and Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi. There are 60 seats each for the EVE and ECE programme.

The difference between the existing course and the newly launched one is in the focus of the curriculum and the intended outcome. At IIIT Delhi, the ECE and EVE curricula in the first three semesters provides an understanding of the foundation of electronics. In the subsequent semesters, ECE focuses on communication-specific courses, while EVE focuses on VLSI-specific courses.

“By focusing on respective domains, we have been able to design industry-facing skill-oriented courses for both ECE and EVE programmes. At the end of the course, we expect that both ECE and EVE students will have a solid electronics background and also have expertise in their respective fields, making them an asset for industry, research, and innovation." said Saurabh.

“Traditionally, electronics are taught in combination with communications as Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). However, semiconductors and VLSI is an area of electronics in which there is a significant demand-supply gap for skilled engineers. It is reflected in the high median salaries of VLSI engineers. We have developed the EVE curriculum after extensive consultation with industry experts and world-renowned academicians of VLSI," he further added.

Considering industry requirements, the newly launched EVE programme will provide hands-on experience. IIITD also has ongoing collaborations with industry leaders, academic institutes for research, internship, courses, and joint projects, claims Saurabh. “The programme is an industry-focused skill-oriented undergraduate programme that prepares a student for a career in the semiconductor industry, provides academic rigor to excel in research, and cultivates creativity and innovation to undertake an entrepreneurial role," he added.

