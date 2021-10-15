IIIT Delhi Offers Certificate Course in Computer Science for Faculty

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) launched a certificate programme in computer science for professors. This was a virtual event taking into account the continuing Covid-19 protocols. The Certificate Program was designed for computer science teachers from engineering (B.Tech/BE) and non-engineering (B.Sc./BCA/MCA) backgrounds. The goal was to improve teachers’ teaching abilities in various computer science disciplines.

Other universities and colleges are encouraged to sponsor their faculty for this program. ACM India will provide partial support towards the registration fee for all faculty.

“Computer science studies must undergo substantial changes to stay up with the rapid growth of the latest technologies and domains such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data science, etc. Several educational institutions find it difficult to update their expertise and efficiently teach various CS disciplines utilizing a current syllabus. The certificate program in computer science education was created to assist college/university teachers in improving their teaching skills," IIIT Delhi said in an official notice.

Advertisement

The goal is to provide teachers with resources, examples, knowledge, projects, assignments, other teaching tools, and instructions on teaching subject X using the AICTE’s syllabus, it added. Top specialists will teach these modules, including academics from IIITs, IITs, and other universities. The first batch of modules is slated to start in January 2022.

Faculty will not be required to take any time off because the curriculum will have online modules during a regular semester. Each week, one single session will be held, along with some weekly practice work, for a total endeavour of roughly 5 to 6 hours every week. Attendees will get a certificate after completing a program.

Each module costs Rs 10,000 plus GST. This cost covers all lectures as well as all resources and materials. Faculty members who enrol in a module are expected to be nominated by their department/institute, ensuring that their teaching load is reduced (by 6-8 hours per week) to dedicate sufficient time to this module.

The inauguration started with a welcome note from Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi. “In his note, he said that this program is beneficial for everyone It will improve teaching efficacy of the faculty – benefits the students; contributes towards professional development for the faculty members - benefits the faculty; boosts the standing of the associated educational institutions - a benefit to the institution"

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE said, “The ability to teach creatively is what is missing in the teachers. The faculty in top colleges such as IIT, NITs, etc. are able to do so due to their educational background but this is not true for all CS faculty members across the country. This is an initiative to counter this problem, and when “AICTE, NASSCOM, ACM India is on board (with the CSEDU program), there is nothing besides the success that can be achieved out of this"

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.