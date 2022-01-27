IIIT-Delhi Sets up Centre of Excellence in Human-Centered Computing

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD) has established a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in human-centred Computing. The CoE will focus on teaching relevant courses and will also facilitate research collaborations, capacity building, and exchange of researchers and experts between the European Union (EU) and India.

CoE aims to develop design and technology solutions to enhance human capabilities in different domains of interest. The CoE will also support entrepreneurs and researchers by bringing them together on one platform with expert mentors available from all fields, the institute said in an official statement.

The CoE is established as part of the EU Erasmus+ Design and Innovation Capacity Building (DESINNO) project. It brings together IIITD, World University Of Design (WUD), and Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT) from India; and University of Aegean, Greece, Brunel University, UK, and Politecnico di Milano, Italy, and CREATHIDEV from Europe. The CoE will be driven by Prof Pushpendra Singh from IIITD.

Human-centred computing combines design principles with computing to help develop systems that support human capabilities and cater to human needs. For example, in a recent work, the researchers developed a mobile-based learning platform for community health workers. The platform is designed for workers with low technology exposure.

Prof. Philip Azariadis, University of the Aegean congratulated the IIITD and said, “I welcome the establishment of the CoE in Human-Centred Computing in IIIT-D university as part of the international DESINNO project. The new CoE will provide a solid ground for the institute to support the academic and the design community, to improve the collaboration with the Industrial Sector and to reinforce the internationalization perspectives and modernization of the offered curricula."

