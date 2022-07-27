IIIT Delhi to Conduct Advanced Research in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Fellowship Worth Rs 10 Lakh on Offer

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has collaborated with Vehant Technologies Pvt Ltd to undertake joint research projects focused on applications of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The research will be held to advance physical security, surveillance and traffic monitoring, said the institute.

The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as per which, Vehant technologies will be sponsoring research projects, consultancies, MTech and PhD students of IIIT-Delhi, beginning with sponsoring up to five MTech students of the academic year starting 2022-23. The admission of the first set of sponsored MTech students will commence in July 2022 and the projects are set to start in August 2022.

Through the fellowship, students of IIIT Delhi will receive full cost of their education including reimbursement of living costs and also get first-hand industry experience on live projects and R&D, while continuing their regular academic study, said the institute.

“The IIIT-Delhi MTech students who are granted the sponsorships will be called Vehant fellows and each fellowship will imply a commitment of Rs 10 lakh by Vehant technologies over a period of two years of their academic course. The fund can be flexibly utilized for any research and academic purposes. Our primary objective is to attract young talent to work on our projects while simultaneously supporting quality education," said Anoop G Prabhu, Co-founder & CTO, Vehant Technologies.

“While IIIT-Delhi faculty and researchers come with vast experience in the field of computer science, and engineering, the collaboration with Vehant technologies will further facilitate the proliferation of system knowledge among the students and faculty in the field of AI / ML through joint projects," said Prof Pushpendra Singh, Dean of Academics, IIIT-Delhi and the Principal Investigator of this project.

