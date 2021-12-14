IIIT-Delhi to Offer Free Education, Internship for Underprivileged Students

Fast Retailing, a public Japanese multinational retail holding company, has partnered with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi to create the Fast Retailing Educational Sponsorship Program for students, especially those who belong to weaker economic sections of the society. The company on Tuesday announces that it has selected a group of students for its pioneering program to help them become global leaders of tomorrow.

The educational sponsorship program will be funded by Fast Retailing and cover full tuition and related costs for a total of five freshman students a year, covering either a full four-year period for bachelor’s degree students or a two-year period for master’s degree students. For the first year of the program, the five qualified students are all pursuing undergraduate degrees. In addition to financial sponsorship, they will also be able to participate in Japanese language and culture studies and intern at UNIQLO India.

In addition, the candidates who satisfy certain requirements will also be eligible to join Fast Retailing in Japan or UNIQLO in India to help leverage the skills they develop during their studies.

One of the student who has been selected for the programme, Aryamann Mishra, a third-semester student at IIIT-Delhi, says, “I really appreciate this amazing opportunity given to me. It has changed my life in ways more than one." He added, “Moreover, it gives me a sense of pride and achievement, which has made me a more confident person and a better student."

Talking about the vision of the programme, Noriaki Koyama, group executive vice president of fast retailing and in charge of the educational sponsorship program, said, “From the very beginning when UNIQLO entered India, we committed not only to expanding our retail business and upgrading production activities here but also to cultivating and helping young talented individuals to become business leaders on the global stage."

Commenting on the partnership, Professor Ranjan Bose, director, IIIT-Delhi said, “I am happy to see that the partnership between IIIT-D and Fast Retailing is growing at a healthy pace. IIIT-D takes pride in developing strong linkages with the industry. This partnership provides further impetus to our vision of being socially relevant, industry-facing, and globally connected."

