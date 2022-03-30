IIIT Naya Raipur Invites Graduates for 6-8 Weeks Internship from Other Colleges

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur has invited applications from undergraduates for six-to-eight-week internship to explore advanced labs like 5G labs, Aland ML labs, IoT labs, VLSI labs, Speech Processing Lab, Networking Lab, Antenna and Microwave design lab, Anechoic Chamber, etc, as well as learn about simulators and cutting-edge instruments.

The internship opportunities will be available for undergraduates from May 16 till July 16. The application process has begun and the last date to do so is April 25. Students from other institutes can fill the application form on the website for the internship.

Students from various institutes like IIT Kharagpur, NIT Durgapur, NIT Warangal, NIT Hamirpur, NIT Delhi, NIT Agartala, NIT Trichupalli, NIT Meghalaya, etc, had participated last year. IIITNR has been conducting the open doors internship programme since 2017.

“The only institute among IIITs to have an advanced 5G lab facility," it will will provide a blended learning module by combining fundamental and advanced topics together. “The programme will prove very helpful for the students as many students could submit their work on time and get their articles published in renowned journals," says the institute.

Coordinated by Dr Shrivishal Tripathi, it will also teach students about the fundamentals of research and innovation, initiate journeys in research, upgrade knowledge, time management and improve paper writing skills.

“India has huge talent and providing them our advanced research facility will motivate them to pursue research in future which will bring innovation to our society and will make the place as a better place to live," said Dean of Research and Development Dr Punya Paltani.

