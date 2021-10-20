IIIT Tiruchy Launches Postgraduate Course in Digital Marketing, Analytics

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Tiruchirappalli along with Simplilearn is offering a postgraduate programme in digital marketing and analytics. Those looking to build a career in marketing and sales proficiency or those who are professionals and aim to increase their proficiency can apply for the programme.

“The programmes are designed to benefit aspirants and professionals looking to build their marketing and sales proficiency by learning application-based digital marketing skills," says the institute.

The programme will be for four to five months and will consist of a curriculum designed by Simplilearn that focuses on imparting industry-relevant digital marketing and analytical skills that are essential to thrive in the digital economy. Upon completing the program, learners will receive an exclusive certificate from IIIT Tiruchirappalli along with alumni status from the institute.

The course will be delivered in bootcamp-style learning model, the programme will include hself-learning videos, live classes, assignments, projects, and masterclasses from IIIT Tiruchirappalli.

“This digital marketing and analytics programme is designed to help learners master digital marketing skills like SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, search engine marketing, email marketing, and mobile marketing, along with data and artificial intelligence in marketing and web analytics. The programme also has a capstone project to give learners hands-on experience in these critical professional areas. At the end of the course, learners will understand how they can synergize their skills to create and implement an effective marketing strategy," the institute adds.

Dr Narasimha Sarma, NVS, Director, IIIT Tiruchirappalli, says, “Digital technology has played a pivotal role in keeping sales and marketing operations going amid the devastating global pandemic and helping them adapt to new business conditions. It is now increasingly crucial that marketing professionals and job seekers are updated with the right skills to deliver effectively in their roles and address dynamic industry needs. We are pleased that our partnership with Simplilearn will enable our aim to deliver the most up-to-date and industry-relevant curriculum to learners and create a job-ready workforce."

