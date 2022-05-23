IIM Ahmedabad Best B-School for Executive Courses, 2 Indian Colleges in Global Top 50: FT Ranking

As many as three Indian institutes - all IIMs - have made it to the list of top 100 colleges when it comes to executive education in the business stream. The Indian pack is led by the IIM Ahmedabad at the 39th spot. IIM-A and IIM-Bangalore have made it to the list of top 50 institutes across the world.

A lists of top 50 schools for executive education is compiled by mixing two tables - custom executive education and open executive education. While there are two Indian colleges in top 50:

Rank 39: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 45: IIM Bangalore

The number of Indian B-schools in individual categories of open and custom executive education is more.

In executive education, open category IIM-A continued to sustain its top rank even as number of participants from India increased

Rank 47: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 59: IIM Calcutta

Rank 60: IIM Bangalore

The open category list is compiled using data from course providers and individuals who completed their nominated management programmes in 2021. This includes the quality of the participants, teaching and relevance of the skills they gained among other points.

In executive education custom ranking 2022,

Rank 28: Indian School of Business

Rank 43: IIM Bangalore

Rank 50: IIM Ahmedabad

FT Ranking 2022: Global top 10

Combining both lists, here is overall top 10 B-schools for executive education from around the world, as per the FT Rankings

Rank 1: HEC Paris

Rank 2: Iese Business School

Rank 3: IMD Business School

Rank 4: Esade Business School

Rank 5: London Business School

Rank 6: Essec Business School

Rank 7: SDA Bocconi School of Management

Rank 8: University of Michigan: Ross

Rank 9: Fundação Dom Cabral

Rank 10: Edhec Business School

G. Shainesh, Professor Marketing and Chairperson of Executive Education Programs at IIMB, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, it is time to take fresh guard and script a new story. FT’s global ranking provides the perfect springboard to take our Exec Ed programs to the next level."

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital in all industry verticals, and Executive Education is no exception. IIMB was already well established in the digital learning space with over 50 MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) on offer. Leveraging its presence in digital learning, IIMB was among the first to offer Live, Online Classes. “Our strength in digital learning helps us reach a large audience in India and abroad. We offer new programs, in blended and hybrid modes," said Madan Mohan Raj, Chief Programme Officer, Executive Education Programmes, IIMB.

