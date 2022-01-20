IIM Ahmedabad Not to Consider Graduation Score, Revised Admission Rules to Count 10th, 12th Marks

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has now revised its admission norms for the coming batches. In its recent announcement, the institute said that they will no longer consider graduation scores to calculate the academic rating, which is used to shortlist candidates for interview round. Instead, the academic ranking will now be computed considering marks scored by candidates in Class 10, Class 12 board exams and based on their work experience. The new process will be used for admission to the 2022-24 batch of the postgraduate programmes in management (PGPM).

“In view of the fact that for the last two years due to COVID-19, many universities could not conduct exams and based on varied criteria gave pass/promotion certificates. Considering this, the CAT Committee of 2021 had allowed candidates to take CAT 2021 without requiring any minimum percentage of marks in bachelor’s degree," said the institute.

It added, “On account of this, the Admissions Committee of IIM Ahmedabad decided to do away with the bachelor’s degree component from the shortlisting criteria and to apply it uniformly to all the candidates. The AR now will be computed on a scale of 25 (considering class 10th marks, class 12th marks and candidate’s work experience) and the points will be pro-rated to 35."

The IIM Ahmedabad has revised its formula for the AR rating and will now use this formula for computing the Composite Score (CS): CS = 0.35 x (pro-rated AR Score/35) + 0.65 x (normalized overall CAT Score) Where, pro-rated AR Score= [(AR score computed by taking 0 points for Bachelor’s degree)/25] x 35

Meanwhile, the Institute has also announced CAT cut-offs and other details for 2022-24 admissions.

CAT 2021 results have been declared on January 3, 2022. CAT 2021 was successfully conducted on November 28, 2021 at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on 28 November 2021 in three shifts. Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered

eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates took the exam,35 per cent were Females, 65 per cent males and two candidates represent transgender.

