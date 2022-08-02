IIM Ahmedabad Offers PG Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics for Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), is inviting applications for the fourth batch of its e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (e-PGD ABA). The 16-month programme in Applied Analytics is for working professionals. Application window is open and interested candidates can apply through the for the official website of IIMA.

Who can Apply?

Candidates who have a minimum of two years of relevant work experience (preferably in business analytics), hold a bachelor’s degree, have strong quantitative and analytical problem-solving skills and a valid test score in GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE or the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test can apply for the programme. Additionally, candidates will be allowed to continue the programme without taking a break from their work.

Full Schedule

The application for round 1 will be open till October 30, 2022, and the round two applications will be live from November 7 till January 15, 2023. The entrance exam for round 1 is scheduled on November 6 and on January 22 for round two. The personal interview for round one will happen between November 12-13, and February 4-5, 2023 for round two. Results for round one will be announced on November 21 and round two results will be declared on February 20, 2023. The application fee is Rs 1500 for those apply between 10:00 am (IST) of August 1, 2022 and 11:59 pm (IST) of October 30, 2022.

Events Round-1 Round-2

Application Opens August 1, 2022 November 7, 2022

Application Deadline October 30, 2022 January 15, 2023

Entrance Exam November 6, 2022 January 22, 2023

Personal Interviews November 12-13, 2022 February 4-5, 2023

Selection Announcement November 21, 2022 February 20, 2023

The ePGD-ABA programme offers courses on tools and techniques for data visualization, modelling and analysis of data, machine learning algorithms, , and finally, the domain specific applications of data analytics across functions.

