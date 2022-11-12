IIM Ahmedabad's Historic Dormitories to be Demolished, Historian Criticises Move

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has decided to reconstruct some of the buildings designed by American architect Louis Kahn. The institute plans to demolish and reconstruct some of its historic hostel blocks and dormitories. The matter, however, has raised new concerns. William Curtis, an architectural historian, has voiced his opposition to such a move in a letter to IIMA director Prof Errol D’Souza.

Curtis wrote the letter following the approval of the IIMA Board of Governors (BoG) to rebuild some of the hostel blocks and dormitories, reported The Indian Express. He had expressed similar concerns in 2020 when IIMA first considered demolishing and rebuilding Kahn’s famed red-bricked buildings.

IIM Ahmedabad on November 3 announced to stop restoration and start construction of new blocks while protecting the ‘legacy’ of architect Louis Kahn. This, despite strong opposition to the decision to pull down the old building, by various sections including the family of Louis Kahn.

In a recent letter, Curtis wrote, “IIMA need to think outside the box and realise that they have a chance to ‘rebrand’ their place in relation to a great local history and tradition, rather than a skin-deep Americanisation."

“There is a lack of transparency in these decisions," Curtis said referring to the latest structural report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which Prof Errol D’Souza cited as the “major deciding factor" behind the decision. “Apparently a team of engineers from IIT Roorkee prepared a report, but the IIMA administration is refusing to make this public." He goes on to ask, “Why all this secrecy?"

William J Curtis said the demolition of Kahn’s work when it could have been restored and refurbished is tragic. He advised that the building should be adapted sensitively and intelligently as per the present and future needs of the institution.

The letter was also addressed to the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), the International Committee of Architectural Critics (CICA), the International Committee for the Documentation and Conservation of Modern Movement Buildings, Sites, and Neighbourhoods (DOCOMOMO), World Monuments Fund and International Conference on Architectural Quality (ICAQ).

