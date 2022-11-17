IIM Bangalore Students Bag 539 Offers During Summer Placements, Highest From Consulting Firms

All students of 2022-24 batch at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore in two-year full-time MBA programmes, namely the post-graduate programme in management (PGP) and the post-graduate programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA), appearing for summer placements this year have received internship offers. The class of 2022-24, received a total 539 offers, leading to all 529 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days. Out of the 539 offers, consulting companies alone made 233 offers.

The offers by consulting companies were led by Accenture with 41 offers, followed by McKinsey & Company (22) and Bain & Company (20). Tata Consultancy Services, Boston Consulting Group, and Kearney were among the top recruiters. Other recruitments happened in the fields of Information Technology, e-Commerce and Operations, Finance, General Management, Sales and Marketing, and Analytics.

73 offers were made by companies in the finance domain. As many as 67 offers for their leadership tracks in General Management positions. 58 offers were made in the field of Sales and Marketing. 50 offers were made in the Information Technology and IT/Product Management domain, followed by 36 offers made in the combined bucket of E-commerce and Operations. Analytics roles saw an increase in numbers compared to last year with 22 being made this year.

Harsh Agrawal, Placement Representative, said “This placement process witnessed an increase in high paying offers across sectors. Consulting continued to be the most sought-after domain accounting for more than 40 per cent of all offers. The recruiter participation in the Private Equity and Venture Capital domain more than doubled, vis-à-vis last year. The number of international offers also increased significantly."

Prof. Debolina Dutta, Chairperson, Career Development Services and faculty in the Organizational Behavior & Human Resources Management area of IIM Bangalore, said “This was the first offline placement drive post-pandemic, and the collective endeavour ensured a smooth mix of online facilitation and offline campus activities."

