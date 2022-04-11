IIM Bodh Gaya Launches Executive Courses in Digital Marketing, Business Management, AI, ML

The Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya (IIM BG) has collaborated with Times Professional Learning (TPL) to launch three executive education programmes. This includes — executive certificate programme in digital marketing for business, business management, and artificial intelligence and machine learning for business.

Learners will experience a campus-immersive session during the programmes and will also be awarded the status of IIM Bodh Gaya executive alumni. Moving forward, TPL-IIM Bodh Gaya also aims to introduce courses in supply chain analytics and other emerging areas to cater to the requirements of varied sectors, the institute said.

Also read| JEE Main 2022 Revised Dates Clash With MHT CET, BITSAT, SRMJEE, New Dates Likely For State Entrances

Advertisement

“IIM Bodh Gaya’s state-of-the-art 119-acre facility provides a unique experience and imbibes modern-day skills through technological interventions to its learners. It earns a proud distinction of being established in the land of Nalanda, renowned for attaining knowledge and enlightenment. TPL and IIM Bodh Gaya aims to take forward the legacy by investing in talent, innovation, youth, and technology while introducing new-age programmes through digital platforms, thus contributing toward nation-building," said TPL.

Read| HCL Offers 1-year Training to Class 12 Students with Job Assurance

Speaking on the announcement, Dr Vinita S Sahay, Director, IIM Bodh Gaya said, “It is a pleasure and privilege to associate with Times Professional Learning and embark on a new journey in learning. We are the custodians of one of the two biggest brands that India has produced – the IITs and IIMs. We have inherited a legacy and have a huge responsibility to create a bright future for the youth of our country. We are steadfast in equipping our young leaders and empowering them to be future-ready. Our teachers are committed to contributing to our nation’s growth by imparting knowledge with modern-day skills and setting impeccable learning standards."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.