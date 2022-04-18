IIM Bodh Gaya launches Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Business

Times Professional Learning (TPL), under its brand The Second Wind (TimesTSW) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya have announced the inaugural Executive Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Business.

Applicants interested in enrolling for the Executive Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Business can register on, https://timestsw.com/course/iim-bodh-gaya-executive-certificate-programme-in-artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-for-business/

“The ten-month programme is developed for professionals, managers, and consultants includes introducing advanced AI & ML skills that will help them transition across data and business analyst roles and add on their expertise across various management functions. Learners will get introduced to subjects like Descriptive Analytics and Data Visualization for Business, Machine Learning: Concepts and Applications in Python, Marketing Analytics, Big Data Analytics, among others, which will be delivered by eminent faculty and experts from the industry via a state-of-the-art TPL platform through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode," claims the institute.

The institutes adds that the pedagogy will focus on experiential learning through simulations, case studies, workshops by industry experts, management exercises, and class discussions.

Speaking at the announcement of the programme, Dr Samant Saurabh, programme director, Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya, said, “The large-scale adoption of tech-enabled applications over the past two years has led to a great demand for professionals with skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning across sectors. The Executive Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will provide them with hands-on experience with state-of-the-art tools like R and Python for data analytics to make data-driven decisions. It will boost productivity, optimize usage of resources and drive growth."

Sunil Sood, chief business officer, executive education, Times Professional Learning said, “Artificial intelligence and machine learning have a transformational impact in solving complex business problems, and the emergence of startups will boost demand for skilled professionals across industries. Keeping this in mind, TPL-IIM Bodh Gaya is pleased to offer the Executive Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Business that will enable learners to augment career progression, build capabilities, and skills for new-age business organizations."

