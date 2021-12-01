IIM Calcutta Launches Executive Course in Business & Corporate Law

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has designed an executive programme in business and corporate laws for working professionals who have an active interest in understanding the legal aspects of business, especially in today’s dynamic times.

Working professionals and entrepreneurs with over two years of work experience and 50 per cent or above marks in graduation or postgraduation degrees can apply for the course. It will be conducted in online mode. The six-month course will be held every Sunday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and on select Fridays from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

>Read | CAT Not Needed, Know Alternative Ways to Get Admission to IIMs

Advertisement

The programme also includes a three-day campus session (subject to Covid guidelines). Candidates will also get an IIM Calcutta MDP Executive Education Alumni Status. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 2,00,000 and GST extra. Learners will be allowed to pay the same in three instalments. A campus fee of Rs 24,000 with GST will also be applicable.

The programme has been designed keeping in mind the learning requirements of corporate managers, management consultants, corporate secretarial professionals, corporate legal professionals, risk management, corporate planning and strategy professionals, legal counsels, CA & CS professionals as well as entrepreneurs, claims the IIM.

>Read | CAT 2021 Didn’t Go Well? List of Colleges for Low Scorers

Commenting on how the business and corporate law programme will help working professionals and entrepreneurs, Professor R. Rajesh Babu, programme director said, “The programme will address the different facets of business and its operation including a strategic understanding of the legal environment to improve a firm’s competitive advantage, leveraging regulatory framework in designing strategies to differentiate in a dynamic and disruptive environment, minimize organizational and financial risks and other aspects. Having a reasonable understanding of the regulatory framework will help the manager/executive in designing the strategies and counter-strategies for competitive advantage."

>Read | Former Indian Navy Officer Puts Job Offer from Amazon on Hold to Pursue MBA at IIM

Advertisement

Professor VK Unni, Programme Director said, “The Programme will provide participants a comprehensive understanding of the legal environment in which the business, both national and international, operates. The programme shall address the different facets of business and its operation including but not limited to setting-up of business operations, raising capital - public offers, private placement, liability, transactions in the field of JV, M&A, external commercial borrowings, private equity / venture capital investments, capital and forex market regulations, strategic management of IPRs, Dispute Resolution through Arbitration, etc."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.