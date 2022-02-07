IIM Calcutta Launches Online Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is offering advanced programme in digital business leadership (APDBL) in online mode via TalentSprint, an edtech platform. The programme aims at helping experienced leaders steer the waves of the digital revolution and succeed in a highly disruptive business environment.

The 12-month intensive programme has been tailored for digital enthusiasts who are aspiring to grow into Chief Digital Officers and Digital CXOs. The classes, to be delivered in a hybrid format, are scheduled to start in April 2022. To apply for selection into the programme, applicants can visit the website iimcal.talentsprint.com

The Digital Business Leadership programme by IIM Calcutta has been designed as an executive friendly, high-impact programme that enables business leaders to understand how new age digital technologies and business models are transforming functions, activities, structures, and strategies across industries, claims an official statement from Talentedge.

According to Professor Manish Thakur, Dean of New Initiatives and External Relations, IIM Calcutta, “The unprecedented growth of the digital economy has unlocked multiple opportunities for those who are willing to transform and forge ahead. As digital disruption continues to reshape businesses, this program will equip current and aspiring business leaders to think strategically and successfully navigate the ongoing wave of digital evolution. We are excited about our association with TalentSprint to introduce this programme, which aims to develop leaders who can champion digital mindsets and digital structures in their organizations."

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint said, “It aims to create future-ready leaders who will adapt to the digital ecosystem and go on to helm successful businesses. With its highly distinctive and immersive pedagogy that includes thoughtfully curated curriculum, capstone projects, campus immersions and industry connections, we are confident that the programme will help new age leaders build a digital mindset and drive organizational growth."

