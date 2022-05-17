IIM Calcutta to Move Classes Online as Covid-19 Cases Rise on Campus

As many as 28 students have tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Calcutta. The students are from executive MBA batch which was called on campus and their offline classes had begun last week.

In addition to the students tested positive, the institute has asked 58 others have to be in home isolation. The IIM is also conducting tests of students. The institute might set-up acovid-19 testing set up at its campus soon.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities are considering declaring the entire campus as a containment zone till the time the situation comes under control.

Sources suggest that even as the IIM reported 28 active cases, the unofficial number could be more.

There are a total of 76 students in MBA executive programme, of which 26 have been tested positive for coronavirus. As a precautionary measure for rest of the students, IIM has shifted its classes to online mode. Students, however, have not yet been asked to return to their homes, however, most are taking classes from hostels with the hope that situation will be better soon. Most of the students who have contracted the virus have shown only mild symptoms.

Recently, IIT Madras had turned into a Covid-19 cluster after over 145 students were found covid-19 positive at the campus. Interestingly, IIT Madras has been working on several initiatives to curb covid-19 including a proposed drug which can treat mild and moderately affected patients.

As on May 17, India has recorded 4,31,25,370 covid-19 cases. Of these 16,400 are active cases across country. India has so far reported 5,24,260 deaths due to the coronavirus. In West Bengal, overall 20,18.874 covid-19 cases have been reported. Currently, 391 cases are active in the state. West Bengal alone has reported 21203 death due to the coronavirus so far.

Highest number of cases, so far, have been reported from Maharashtra with 78,80,969 being tested for covid-19, and 1,47,855 scummed to the virus. Currently, the state has 1526 active cases of covid-19.

