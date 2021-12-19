IIM Calcutta to Provide Training for 1300 Head of Schools in Leadership

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has collaborated with the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM), the government of West Bengal to impart training to as many as 1300 heads of schools on leadership development. The heads of the government and aided schools will be trained in several batches.

“An initiative of the School Education Department, the ‘Leadership Development Programme’ is a proactive step taken by the West Bengal Government towards focused intervention in 1300 schools in West Bengal for a better outcome," the official notice by IIM Calcutta said.

The leadership development programme is scheduled to be organised in small batches in December 2021 and January 2022.

Prof R Rajesh Babu, joint programme director explained that the role of the heads of schools is critical in transforming the life and experience of their students, fellow teachers, and the community. “Empowering and motivating the head of schools to take the lead and be the change agent for their school is the key focus of this leadership development programme," he added.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were Bratya Basu, Minister-in-Charge, Department of School Education, Govt of West Bengal along with Manish Jain, IAS, State Project Director, PBSSM, and Subhra Chakrabarti, IAS.

Inaugurating the first batch of the programme, Prof Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director of IIM Calcutta said, “I am glad that the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM), under the School Education Department, Government of West Bengal has identified and taken the lead in focussed intervention in primary education. This is a timely and necessary step in the right direction. IIM Calcutta, which is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, is honoured to join hands with West Bengal Government for national building and striving towards achieving the global sustainable development goal and West Bengal’s mission for universal education."

