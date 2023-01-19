IIM CAP 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur will end the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2023 registration today, January 19. Candidates can apply for the IIM CAP 2023 by visiting the official page at cap2023.iimu.ac.in, before 5 pm. IIM Udaipur released the CAP 2023 schedule on January 16.

As per the official schedule, the IIM CAP interview will be conducted online this year. The personal interview (PI) date and timing for the registered CAP 2023 candidates will be allotted in the second week of February. The personal interview round is divided into three phases. The first phase will be conducted from February 13 to 18. The second phase will take place from February 20 to 25 and the final or last phase is scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 4.

IIM CAP 2023: Documents Required

Below are a set of documents that are required while filling up the IIM CAP 2023 application form:

— CAT 2022 scorecard

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheet with a pass certificate

— Photograph and Signature of the candidate (Pre-filled as mentioned in the CAT Application Form)

— Graduation certificates

— A valid photo identity card

— Work experience certificate (if any).

IIM CAP 2023: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIM CAP at cap2023.iimu.ac.in

Step 2: Enter the CAT ID and password on the main site to register.

Step 3: On the new page, enter information like personal and academic details.

Step 4: Then, upload all the necessary documents as asked.

Step 5: Preview the details and submit the CAP 2023 application form.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the IIM CAP 2023 form for future reference.

Candidates who qualify for the personal interview round will be granted admission at IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Kashipur, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Jammu, IIM Ranchi, IIM Raipur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Udaipur. The IIM CAP is held for students seeking admission to Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes that are offered by IIMs.

