IIM Director Eligibility Row: Govt Might Explore Legal Action

IIM Rohtak director under radar for allegedly hiding education qualification (Representational Image)
The detailed response to show-cause notice by the IIM chief is being examined by the Ministry of Education who, if not satisfied can take action against him

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: May 09, 2022, 12:50 IST

In the ongoing row over the education qualification of the IIM Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma, the government might consider taking legal action against the academician for allegedly hiding his academic credentials.

In an RTI filed by an activist it was revealed that Sharma has obtained second division in his bachelor’s degree, however, to be appointed as the head of the IIM, applicants have to have secured the first division. Sharma has pursued an undergraduate degree from Delhi University. The activist filed a petition against appointment of Sharma in Punjab and Chandigarh High Court.

In the ongoing case, government had sent a show-cause notice to Sharma seeking a response from him. A detailed response to the same has been submitted. The detailed response is being examined by the Ministry of Education who, if not satisfied can take action against the IIM Director, reported The Print.

In its show-cause notice, the Ministry of Education had asked Sharma to explain why an action should not be taken against him for concealing his academic qualification’, abuse of power, and bringing disrepute to the institute of national importance. Reports claim that an angle of financial irregularities will also be explored.

The final decision on further action will be come after the ministry has examined the response submitted by Sharma.

Sharma has already completed over five year as IIM Rohtak director and has been re-appointed for the second term despite there being questions on his eligibility for the post. Sharma is currently in his second term as the director of IIM and has been heading the institute since 2017.

This, however, is not the fist time that the IIM director’s appointment is being questioned. Earlier too, a case was filed in Punjab and Chandigarh High Court against his appointment. The plea was dismissed as none of the 60 applicants for the Director’s job had challenged the appointment.

