IIM Indore Launches Certification Programme in Public & Corporate Leadership

At the end of the programme, managers will be equipped to assess political risks in various contexts, anticipate blind spots and take adequate measures to recover from the crisis

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 17:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Today's VUCA world is filled with complex problems requiring leaders to find solutions through public, private, and non-profit networks
Today's VUCA world is filled with complex problems requiring leaders to find solutions through public, private, and non-profit networks (Representative image)

IIM Indore has collaborated with Jaro Education, an Edtech firm to launch a certification program on public and corporate leadership in the VUCA world.

The course aims at upskilling professionals and public leaders to lead in the VUCA — vulnerability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. The programme will highlight various aspects of public administration from a diverse range of social science disciplines, such as psychology, political sociology, public policy, and international relations.

Today’s VUCA world is filled with complex problems requiring leaders to find solutions through public, private, and non-profit networks. The entire course will help the managers to understand the concept of political risks and areas, their evolution in past and future, and provide competent tools and frameworks for political risk management. At the end of the programme, managers will be equipped to assess political risks in various contexts, anticipate blind spots and take adequate measures to recover from the crisis.

Read | IIT Madras Launches Sustainability Champion Contest ‘Punch the Plastic’

RELATED NEWS

The Corporate and Public Leadership Programme in VUCA World offers a three-days immersive campus experience for its learners. At the same time, over 75+ hours of learning will be imparted through the state-of-the-art Jaro Education Learning Experience platform via Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The lectures will be delivered by the eminent faculty of IIM Indore. The eight months certification programme follows a proven pedagogy consists a judicious mix of lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers, assignments etc.

Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, “We’re excited to work with IIM Indore, one of the most reputed B-School in the country. Today’s leadership problem needs to be understood in light of the broader shifts in society. With IIM Indore faculty experts, learners will get extensive exposure to develop the leadership perspective required in this VUCA world, which enables them to take stronger decisions, become more efficient, open doors to new growth opportunities and evolve in a paradigm of the connected world."

Spokesperson IIM Indore said, " We strive to pay special attention to changing dynamics between business, government, and social relations, negotiation strategy as part of stakeholder management, and risk analysis through the lens of geopolitical developments to prepare these young minds to be the nation builders of tomorrow."

Read all the Latest Education News here

first published: October 27, 2022, 17:20 IST
last updated: October 27, 2022, 17:20 IST

