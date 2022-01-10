IIM Indore Student Offered Rs 49 Lakh Package to Work in India

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on all the major economies of the world, a company has offered an annual package of Rs 49 lakh to a student at IIM-Indore for taking up employment in the country. According to an official at IIM Indore, this was 18% more than last year’s highest offer!

The highest annual package of Rs 41.5 lakh was offered during the last placement session for jobs in India, according to a statement from an official at IIM-Indore.

The official said that last year, just in the placement session of IIM-Indore students, 572 candidates were offered an average package of Rs. 25 lakh by 180 domestic and foreign companies that were involved in the recruitment process.

IIM-Indore Director Prof. Himanshu Rai said: “At IIM Indore, we endeavour to be a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards. The exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year is a result of our constant efforts and hard work."

According to an official release, 572 students from the two-year Post-Graduate Program (PGP) and five-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) at IIM Indore managed to get job offers. According to the information, this is the biggest batch going to complete studies this year in IIMs across the country.

The highest, 31%, job offers were given to students from IIM-Indore in the consulting sector, 20% for finance, 18% for sales and marketing, 16% in general management, and 15% in information technology and analytics.

