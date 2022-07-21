IIM Indore to Teach Management, Leadership Skills to Principals of Tribal CM Rise Schools

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Department has started providing leadership and management training to the principals of Tribal CM Rise School. The five-day training workshop began on Monday, July 18 at RCVP in Noronha Academy of Administration, Shahpura. Experts from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore are educating the principals on topics like change management, leadership style, leading innovating teams, and motivation.

Approximately 40 newly appointed heads of CM Rise Schools have participated in this programme to learn leadership and management skills. Professionals from the Academy of Administration, Regional Institute of Education (RIE) and the Department of Tribal Affairs are guiding the principals. Under the workshop, principals will also visit the nearest CM Rise School as well as some private schools to understand how private schools operate.

The inauguration of this workshop was done by the Commissioner of Tribal Affairs Department, Sanjeev Singh. While speaking on the first day of the training, Singh said that the principals of the schools have been made familiar with the conceptualisation and implementation of CM Rise, New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and Art of Learning.

“CM Rise School is a very ambitious scheme. There will never be any problem with funds. We just have to take care of the quality. The country’s best architects are working together to create an unprecedented infrastructure to suit the needs of children of all ages," Singh said.

According to the Commissioner of Tribal Affairs Department, the MP government has invested a large sum of money in Tribal CM Rise school infrastructure, amounting to Rs 35-40 crore. “We try our best to complete the remaining work as soon as possible so that we can get better results soon," he said.

