IIM Kashipur PhD Admissions Open

IIM Kashipur is inviting applications for its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme. The PhD at IIM Kashipur is a full time residential doctoral programme. The programme consists of three stages: coursework, comprehensive exam viva voice and thesis work. The last date to apply for the course is January 31.

The IIM claims that it is designed to address the academic and research needs of professionals. The main objective of the programme is to provide scholars with the necessary skills to identify and research complex issues in the field of management.

The areas of specialization include business communication, economics, finance and accounting, information technology and systems, marketing, operations management and decision sciences, organizational behaviour and human resource management and public policy.

Upon joining the programme, scholars will go through coursework in six terms spread across two academic years. Coursework for all nine areas has been recommended under the guidance of experienced and learned academicians. The recommended course structure provides inputs related to the foundations of management research, understanding and use of different methodologies, discipline-related theory and research, advanced electives, research from allied areas (to motivate interdisciplinary research), academic writing, teaching training modules and workshops.

While a basic structure has been proposed each area has also been given the flexibility to recommend courses relevant to their requirements. All the required information can be accessed via the website of IIM Kashipur under the Academics tab.

