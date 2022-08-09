IIM Lucknow Launches Chief Marketing Officer Programme for Senior Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has announced the launch of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) programme with Emeritus. It is a 10-month programme for business leaders, aspiring and new CMOs. The course teaches professionals to enhance their practical, industry-aligned skills to deliver transformational and sustainable marketing excellence, said by the institute.

The programme, which will be taught by IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts, is ideal for senior professionals and business leaders with over ten years of work experience. This will be an online sessions and a four-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus.

“The programme curriculum includes seven contemporary modules, a capstone project, real-world case studies, hands-on marketing strategy simulations and master classes from top industry experts, which will enable learners to develop their proficiency in real-time, data-driven decision-making not just related to marketing but the overall corporate strategy," said the IIM.

The programme fee is Rs 4,11,000 plus GST, and as admissions are on a first-come, first-serve basis. On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and eligibility for the IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Dr Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing and Dr Kshitij Awasthi, Associate Professor, Strategic Management at IIM Lucknow, said, “Over the past few years, the roles in the marketing team and the CMO have become expansive yet nuanced with the need for greater agility and digital dexterity. We have designed this programme’s curriculum to enable emerging, new and experienced CMOs to thrive in the C-Suite with the right arsenal: customer psychology, digital marketing strategies, data analytics, scaling business growth, and advanced leadership skills".

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, added, “In a study conducted exclusively for TOI, the leadership search firm Executive Access (India) found that 37 per cent of the candidates appointed as first-time CEOs in the last year were from the marketing and sales domain (The Times of India, 2022). Industry reports also suggest that the two proven levers for customer-centric marketing include differentiating the user experience and building stronger customer relationships. Companies that have championed customer-centricity as a business priority report a 3 times higher revenue growth (IBM, 2021)."

