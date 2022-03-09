IIM Lucknow Launches Executive Course in Data Science

The IIM Lucknow has launched an executive course in data science with Eruditus, an edtech platform. The nine-month programme is designed to help learners build a robust foundation in practical business decision-making using statistics, in-demand data science tools, techniques using excel, etc.

This programme is ideal for early stage professionals, business and data analysts, senior management professionals and entrepreneurs and business owners who want to upskill themselves with increasing business demands.

This programme enhances the managerial understanding of the tools and techniques used in data science and machine learning. The classes will be delivered through a blend of live online sessions and a three-day on-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus.

It aims to helps professionals develop skills to strategically take data-driven and real-time organisational decisions. The programme curriculum will also teach concepts of statistics required to make strategic and effective business decisions and helps attain in-depth understanding of data structure and data analysis.

“The programme would enable learners gain skills to match the current industry demands and to take enhanced business decisions. The programme curriculum is designed to help learners effectively manage data science and analytical projects thereby attaining competitive edge," Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Eruditus said.

All the enrolled executives, on successful completion of all the evaluation components and attendance criteria, would receive a certificate of completion and would be eligible for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Education Alumni Status.

Prof Gaurav Garg, Associate Professor, IIM Lucknow said, “Data Science has evolved as a significant career choice in recent times with many fresh graduates as well as experienced professionals switching to data related roles. The programme from IIM Lucknow has been specifically designed for executives looking for upskilling in the field of data science. The curriculum helps learners acquaint with the concepts of data analysis and the advanced tools and techniques to implement in different businesses scenarios".

