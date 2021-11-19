IIM Rohtak Celebrates 13th Foundation Day

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak celebrated its 13th Foundation Day on November 19 with its faculty, students and the IIM Rohtak community. Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant was present at the occasion and he inaugurated a new hostel building in the institute’s 200-acre art campus.

“IIM Rohtak has become the prime focus of imparting management knowledge to the larger community in these years. Despite being a new institute, IIM Rohtak has made tremendous contributions in all fields of management studies, which makes one appreciate the institution’s ongoing dedication, future goals, and ambitions. The Integrated Programme in Law is one of the most innovative initiatives of the institute in the field of Management and Law," Kant said in his address.

He also applauded the students of IIM Rohtak for their continuous endeavour in achieving excellence with an integrated and innovative approach. “I am sure that within the comfort of this campus, you will get an excellent atmosphere to learn, research, and reflect, which will help you develop as successful professionals. I encourage students to take advantage of this excellent campus and its facilities to become future leaders," he said.

Advertisement

>Read: >Bengal School Department Issues New Guidelines For Assessment of Class 1 to 9

Finally, he remarked that IIM Rohtak has done well in reaching out to various segments of society to augment the diversity on campus. “The presence of more than 70% women candidates in its flagship two years in a row is evidence of diversity at IIM Rohtak," said Kant.

IIM Rohtak has also created a benchmark for other management institutions in the country through its record gender diversity. From 9 per cent female students in the MBA programme in 2017, we have achieved the benchmark figure of approx. 70 per cent consecutive for two years in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, IIM Rohtak is now number one in the world in terms of women representation in its MBA program.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, while addressing the faculty and students on the occasion said, “IIM Rohtak in 2022 will be the largest IIM in the country. IIM Rohtak has strived to provide maximum opportunity to most deserving students by introducing several new and innovative programmes. IIM Rohtak was the first IIM to introduce a BBA+MBA degree programme in 2018. And now, IIM Rohtak has become the only IIM to start a BBA+LLB Integrated Degree Programme. In addition, IIM Rohtak is the first and only institution that offers a two year Post Graduate Diploma in Sport Management from 2018. We are now poised start more programs and expand the current ones in our Gurgaon campus."

Prof Dheeraj Sharma further added, “It is important for us to be relevant and for this, we continue to emphasize public policy work. IIM Rohtak is working as the nodal agency for several projects with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of Haryana, National Police Academy and Ministry of Consumer Affairs among various others. As an endeavour, we will continue to participate in various critical policy-making studies and projects that may eventually benefit various sections of the society."

Advertisement

>Read: >UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment Open for 173 Posts, Salary Rs 44,900

Advertisement

IIM Rohtak has witnessed historic developments in recent years. The institute has been placed as the most progressive and breakthrough management institution in the country.

IIM Rohtak is ranked 8th among public management institutions in India for the second time in a row as per Outlook India Ranking 2022. IIM Rohtak has completed more than a decade in imparting excellence and management grit to the country’s aspiring young managers. It is amongst the country’s top management institutes and the only IIM in the Delhi-NCR region. The institute aims to build tomorrow’s leaders by organizing various events to polish students’ skills and keep them updated about the industry’s current trends, hence bridging the gap between industry and academia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.