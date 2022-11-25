IIM Rohtak Conducts Workshop on Case Method Teaching

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) is organizing a two-day workshop on case method on December 20-21, 2022. The curriculum at business school around the world has been based on the analysis of real-world cases. This interactive workshop will train the participants in case-based teaching and prepare them for writing cases for classroom and publication.

This workshop is primarily meant for Faculty in academic institutions who would like to adopt the case method in the classroom. It is also for case researchers and writers interested in developing cases and teaching notes and for corporate learning and development specialists who would like to adopt the case method and learn about case development.

Case studies are known to be among the most effective teaching strategies for business administration. This workshop will emphasize the value of the case method in the learning of students. It is intended for all those with an interest in using case studies as a teaching tool, as well as those who are interested in development of such teaching cases.

Facilitators of the workshop are Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, director, IIM Rohtak, Prof. Anju Seth, former Director of IIM Calcutta, and Prof. Amit Jain, Associate Professor of strategy & policy, industrial systems engineering, and management.

The registration fee for the workshop is Rs 11800. It includes workshop materials, lunch, and refreshments for the participants. The registration fee for Doctoral Student, Research Scholars is Rs 8000. The last date of registration is December 10. All participants will receive a participation certificate.

The workshop will immerse participants in the case method through a case combination of case analysis and interactive exercises. Candidates will learn how to use case studies to analyse and develop solutions to complex business problems as managers do every day. The workshop will also help learn the strategies to write a case study that fulfil one’s teaching objectives.

