IIM Rohtak Invites Applications for BBA+LLB 5 Year Integrated Programme

The registrations for the third batch of the five-year integrated programme in law (IPL) have already started. Interested candidates can apply for this programme at the official IIM Rohtak website- iimrohtak.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply for this programme after completing class 12.

Those who appeared for CLAT 2023 and have their CLAT Scorecard can register online. Anyone who did not appear for CLAT 2023 can also apply for IIM Rohtak’s IPL Programme by appearing for IPM Aptitude Test 2023 scheduled on 20th May 2023 across 28 centres in India. Such students may apply via IPM registration portal which will be live on IIM Rohtak website by the first week of February 2023.

Based on the candidate’s fulfilling admission criteria and scores in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023/ IPM Aptitude Test (AT) 2023 Scores, shortlisted candidates will be called for an Online Personal Interview. Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their academics, general awareness, and communication skills.

This interdisciplinary program aims to provide in-depth knowledge of business management with intricate details of law and governance. The programme will create an opportunity for the students to pursue legal education through a curriculum and pedagogy that best reflects the study of international law, comparative law, foreign law, and domestic law. Students will also undergo courses in the domain of Business Management, International Affairs, Humanities, Public Policy, and Foreign Languages.

Upon successfully completing academic rigor of 5 years, the participant will be awarded an Integrated Degree of BBA+LLB. Overall, the programme consists of 15 terms spread over a period of 5 years. Students undertake several internships, clinical courses, and several moot court excercises during the course of the programme. It is a non-residential programme at IIM Rohtak extension campus in Gurugram, slated to start soon. Till then, the programme is being run at its state-of-the-art Rohtak campus.

