IIM Shillong and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) has launched a Post Graduate Certificate course in Human Resource Management in collaboration with Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, a public listed education company, represented by its brand Edureka.

The one-year course is tailored for those seeking to specialize in the HR domain and will be conducted through an online format. It also seeks to give exposure to the learners from the management stream on the foundational and applied aspects of Human Resource theory. The course will throw light on the critical knowledge and competencies which are key to excellence in an evolving HR landscape.

The course will be taught by faculty from IIM Shillong and will include practical hands-on exposure using tools like case studies, simulations, class exercises to equip students with the ability to anticipate and respond proactively to challenges in a post-pandemic setting. Participants of this programme are also entitled to a complimentary annual membership of SHRM India.

Aditya Malik, Head of Higher Ed, Veranda Learning Solutions said, “ Since the contours of the HR landscape are shifting due to newer trends and challenges, students need to stay in sync with developments by upskilling. This course is an opportunity to understand new-age HR in-depth and this program will equip professionals to respond appropriately to demands. Students who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Shillong."

Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, said, “We see this as a vital opportunity to offer an exciting course for those preparing for roles in the HR domain. The role of the people function in any organisation will remain critical to its operations and this course will help transform raw talent into managers who are both market-ready and people-savvy."

