IIM Sirmaur Appoints IIM Calcutta Prof Prafulla Agnihotri as New Director

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sirmaur has a new director. Prof Prafulla Y Agnihotri has been appointed as the institute’s new director, effective May 17. A professor of marketing and strategy, he took over the post from Prof Neelu Rohmetra, who has completed her five-year term as the founding director of the institute.

Dr Agnihotri holds a Master’s Degree in Management Studies (MMS) from the University of Mumbai and PhD in international marketing strategy from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Before joining the IIM-Sirmaur, he was the professor of marketing at IIM Calcutta. He was also the founder director of IIM Trichy.

As per the official website, he has over thirty years’ experience in the industry - in sales, marketing and training as well as academics. He was also a visiting faculty with Euromed, Marseille Provence (an EQUIS Certified B-school), and CERAM, Sophia Antipolis, France. He has co-authored a book titled Principles of Marketing with Philip Kotler and Gary Armstrong.

“My focus would be to bring IIM Sirmaur among the top 15 B - Schools in India as per the NIRF rankings in next five years, while constantly striving to enhance the academic and research excellence of the institute," said the newly appointed director.

“I am confident that we will make a positive leap forward with renewed vigor to achieve the goals set out for us as an Institute of National Importance," he added.

“With our refined work in research and development, we will strive to engage more collaboratively with the State and Central government to make our work translational and relevant to address the needs of its people and contribute to their overall development," he further said. IIM Sirmaur came into existence in 2015.

