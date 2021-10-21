IIM Udaipur Invites Applications for Online PG Diploma in Business Administration for Executives

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has invited applications for its 24-month Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives (PGDBA-WE) programme for the academic year 2022-2024. Those with a minimum of three years experience can apply for the online programme. The classes will be held only on weekends, so that candidates can carry on with their employment.

Candidates must have completed class 12 along with graduation or equivalent. They must have a minimum of three years of full-time post-qualification experience as of March 31, 2022. A valid GMAT score, or valid GRE score, or CAT scores of tests taken in 2018 or later, or score of the admission test to be conducted by IIMU will be taken into account while selecting candidates. IIM-Udaipur will hold an online test on January 30, 2022.

Admissions will be done on the basis of the candidate’s overall academic profile, work experience, score in GMAT/GRE/CAT/IIMU test, and performance in the personal interview. Interested candidates must fill in the online application form at iimu.ac.in.

Advertisement

“It enables professionals, including those currently employed, to enhance their performance and careers by building a solid foundation and deep understanding of business management through this program from a globally Ranked and Accredited IIM," the institute says.

“The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives is structured around career-advancement, leadership, and strategy, and provides a well-rounded exposure to business management. We are committed to nurturing business leaders who will power their organizations in emerging economies. Delivered on Saturdays and Sundays in an online mode by world-class faculty, the twenty-four-month program can be very conveniently attended from anywhere," says Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

The programme will commence on June 4, 2022. The inauguration will be hosted a day before and the first week of the program will be held on campus where the students will be taught the first module. The on-campus module will end on June 11. Subsequently, classes will be held on weekends only in the online mode. Another on-campus module of one week will be held close to the end of the program in June 2024.

IIMU will also offer its students a choice in terms of electives. The batch can choose any three courses from the list. The course will include seminars, simulations, games, role-plays, guest lectures, and group exercises. All participants will be given IIM Udaipur alumni status.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.