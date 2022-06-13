IIM Udaipur Offers PG Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives

IIM Udaipur has recently launched Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives or PGDBA-WE programme. It is a 20-month PG diploma in business administration course suitable for working executives, who have at least three years of full-time post-qualification work experience.

The course is taught by faculties of IIM Udaipur and aims to help professionals improve their performance and career growth by laying a solid foundation and deep grasp of business management, claims the institute. The programme offers classes on weekends in an online format and two 1-week on-campus modules.

The selection was dene through scores obtained in GMAT, GRE or CAT or in the examination conducted by IIM Udaipur, as well as performance in personal interview. The curriculum lays a strong foundation in management basics as well as elective course options, the institute says. The classroom sessions use a case-based learning approach, which brings real-life situations into the classroom and encourages students to participate actively in their learning.

The course will included seminars, simulations, games, role-plays, guest lectures, and group activities. Participants are required to adapt, negotiate, and solve problems while honing their interpersonal and communication abilities.

Prof Janat Shah, Director IIM Udaipur said, “Through research, we have sought to create knowledge and managerial talent. We have been recognized as one of the best research institutes in the country and our goal is to be in the UT Dallas rankings by 2030 where currently no Indian Institute is listed. We are also focused on transformational education and our initiative in providing online and conveniently delivered high quality executive education would help professionals not only stay abreast but also enrich their careers. We have made digital a cornerstone in all our programs very early and this is finding distinguishing relevance to the pressing need of the industry."

Arun Krishnan, Director of Human Resources at Diageo said, “I am glad to address the professionals who have taken this opportunity to reskill themselves. I suggest you always be focused on experience over the outcome, be humble, curious, inquisitive, and not be scared, overwhelmed, or overconfident about anything. Think through the purpose with right toolset, skillset, and mindset. We should be focused on agility including Learning agility, People agility, change agility, result agility, and self-aware agility. I wish you all the very best and enjoy this continuous journey of learning."

