IIM Visakhapatnam Launches PG Certificate Programme in Digital Leadership in Smart Manufacturing

IIM Visakhapatnam along with the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool has launched a postgraduate certificate programme in digital leadership in smart manufacturing (PGC-DLSM). This has been done in collaboration with NuLearn. The one-year programme will use a blended learning approach. It will commence on August 7.

According to the Nulearn website, the effort will help to realise the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which strongly encourages multidisciplinary programmes and courses offered collectively by institutions. The integrated programme is a great combination of engineering, management, and corporate.

IIM Visakhapatnam PGC-DLSM: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a BE, ME or BTech degree from a recognised university. They must have at least one year of industrial experience. Professionals already working in the manufacturing industry, primarily in strategic and management roles can apply for the programme. Moreover, professionals in jobs such as product design, mechanics, materials, and system design functions in industries such as aerospace, FMCG, automotive, metals, and mining, among others, must attend it. People looking for a career switch should also enroll in this course.

IIM Visakhapatnam PGC-DLSM: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to NuLearn’s official application portal.

Step 2: Fill in the essential information, such as your mobile number and email address, to register.

Step 3: Now, log in with your registration credentials and fill out the Application form completely.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 5: It is recommended that applicants must also keep a printout of the form for future reference.

IIM Visakhapatnam PGC-DLSM: Selection Procedure

Candidates for this programme will be chosen based on their performance in the last qualifying exam. Shortlisted candidates will be required to attend a personal interview round. Their overall performance will be considered to make the final decision. The programme will have hands on learning at Wipro 3D labs.

