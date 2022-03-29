IISc Bangalore Launches BTech in Mathematics Computing, Admissions via JEE Advanced Scores

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has launched BTech in Mathematics and Computing. Admissions to the programme will be done on the basis of the JEE Advanced scores of the students. The institute has released the complete course details on the official website at iisc.ac.in.

The undergraduate course will have a total of 52 seats which includes 40 seats plus eight supernumerary seats for female candidates and four for foreign nations, NRI and OCI. Students must have cleared class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board with physics, chemistry, mathematics as core subjects along with a language, and any subject other than the above four.

Those who clear JEE Main and are ranked in the top 2.5 lakh will be allowed to appear for Advanced. The application forms for JEE Main are currently available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 31.

As per the official website, the programme will be spread over four semesters including six courses each in math and computing along with sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines. Students can then choose softcore credits from a large pool of courses in mathematics and computing apart from many electives offered by the institute.

The course includes mathematics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, computational science, theoretical computer science, quantum computing, signal processing, computational biology and mathematical finance.

“Students can opt for Research/Industry projects in their fourth year. Students can obtain a MTech. degree by taking an additional year of course and project credits," the official website added.

For general, OBC and EWS category candidates, the course fee is Rs 2,20,200 for the first year while for SC and ST category candidates, it is Rs 20,200.

“This new undergraduate program in Mathematics and Computing seeks to enter a niche area with the aim of producing future leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science. The program leverages the unmatched expertise available across the institute in achieving this goal," the website reads.

