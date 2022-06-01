IISc Bangalore Opens Admissions For BTech in Mathematics, Computing

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Wednesday has opened the application process for its recently-launched BTech in Mathematics and Computing course. As per the official notification the application process will close on August 30. The notice further informed that the admission into the four-year course will be granted through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

Candidates must note that the applications must be submitted online

via the IISc Admissions Portal at admissions-august.iisc.ac.in. The number of admissions that will be done for the course is 52, informed the notification.

IISc Bangalore: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Student must have cleared class XII or equivalent from a recognized board with the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any subject other than the above four.

Age: There is no age limit for the exam.

IISc Bangalore: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 2000 for ERP candidates, however, for unreserved category, OBC and EWS category students the pass percentage is Rs 800. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD category, the application fee is Rs 400 Sponsored candidates from government and PSU will be charged Rs 800.

IISc Bangalore: Course Structure

The core of the program is spread over four semesters includes six courses each in mathematics and computing areas apart from courses in the sciences, humanities, and other engineering disciplines.

“Students can then choose softcore credits from a large pool of courses in Mathematics and Computing areas apart from many exciting electives from across the institute. To help students navigate through the large number of available courses and guide them towards specialization, study tracks have been designed in Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computational Science, Theoretical Computer Science, Quantum Computing, Signal Processing, Computational Biology and Mathematical Finance. Students can opt for Research/Industry projects in their fourth year," noted the notification released by the institute.

“The aim of the program is to produce leaders who will be at the forefront of research, development, and innovation in futuristic disciplines and next generation technologies that require deep use of mathematics, computer science, and data science," read the notification.

After getting a BTech in Mathematics and Computing, students can also go for an MTech degree by taking an additional year and project credit, the institute has informed.

