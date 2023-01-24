IISc Bangalore to Launch PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has announced the PG Level Advanced Certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics. IISc has announced the programme along with TalentSprint, a global edtech company to empower the next generation of semiconductor professionals, who are ready to take advantage of massive industry growth experienced by the semiconductor sector.

To meet the growing demand of semiconductor/VLSI professionals, or professionals having deeper semiconductor knowledge to interface with any electronics industry, this PG Level Advanced Certification Programme on Micro and Nanoelectronics has been crafted. The curriculum has been designed by MSDLab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc Bangalore.

The Programme instructors are a team of leading researchers and experts from MSDLab, led by Prof. Mayank Shrivastava, having around 50 patents, around 25 national & international awards, and 200 research publications to his credit. This group also comes with vast industry experience and collaborating with over 5 leading semiconductor industries at any point in time.

Prof. Mayank Shrivastava, Programme Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) said, “The field of Micro and Nanoelectronics is the enabler of next-generation semiconductor technologies which is the heart of today’s faster, sleeker, lightweight and energy-efficient systems. This is also the backbone of upcoming neuromorphic and quantum technologies. Keeping the immense potential of this ever-growing field in mind, this is the right time for professionals to gain a deep insight into designing, modeling, characterizing, and developing semiconductor technology and tap into the promising opportunities that this sector offers. Soon semiconductor sector will be a trillion-dollar industry and one must not miss this opportunity."

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO, and MD of TalentSprint, said, “IISc has established state-of-the-art laboratories for Nanoelectronics research. This field has immense potential to revolutionize the way electronic devices are made, leading to faster, smaller, and more energy-efficient devices. "

The curriculum will help participants gain industry-oriented insights and knowledge into every aspect of semiconductor technology, VLSI design basics, and micro & nanoelectronics, to help them grow in this field. This programme will also help professionals and young engineers in the peripheral fields, design industry to interface better with semiconductor professionals.

