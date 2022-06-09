IISc Best Indian University, DU, JNU, Jamia, Hyderabad Uni Fall From Spot: QS Ranking

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) continues to be the best ranking Indian universities, so much so that it is regarded as one of the fastest growing higher educational institutes in Asia, according to the 19th QS University Ranking. This year, as many as three India institutes have managed to gain spot in top 200, however, most of the popular colleges across country including DU, JNU, Jamia, University of Hyderabad and others have shown a decline in performance.

According to the rankings, 13 Indian universities have improved their research impact relative to global competitors, seeing a rise in the Citations per Faculty (CpF)score. However, Indian universities continue to struggle with QS’ measure of institutional teaching capacity. As many as 10 of the 41 universities featured in the ranking have shown a decline in their positions. This year’s QS World University Rankings is the largest ever, with 1,418 institutions across one hundred locations, up from 1,300 last year.

Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) continues to retain the top spot. In the top 5 spots as many as three are secured by US-based colleges ad two by UK. China too has shown better performance than India with five universities in top 50 and eight in top 200.

QS Ranking 2022: Top Indian Universities

Rank University 155 IISc Bangalore 172 IIT Bombay 174 IIT Delhi 250 IIT Madras 264 IIT Kanpur 270 IIT Kharagpur 369 IIT Roorkee 384 IIT Guwahati 396 IIT Indore

QS University Ranking 2022: Fall of Indian Universities

University 2021 2022 Delhi University 501-510 521-530 JNU 561-570 601-650 Jamia Millia Islamia 751-800 801-1000 Jamia Hamdard 1001-1200 1201-1400 University of Hyderabad 651-700 751-800 Jadavpur University 651-700 701-750 IIT-Bhubaneswar 701-750 801-1000

Even though Delhi University is 10th best Indian university in India, internationally, it has slipped to the 521-530 category from 501-510 bracket earlier. JNU’s ranking which was between 561-570 earlier declined to figure in the 601-650 bracket. Jamia Millia Islamia which was between 751-800 last year is now between 801-1000. The rankings showed that Jamia Hamdard has declined to figure in the 1201-1400 bracket from being ranked between 1001-1200 in the last edition.

Other popular Indian universities including University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750) and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 701-750 to 801-1000) too have lost their spots. Indian universities struggle with QS’ measure of institutional teaching capacity and faculty and student ratio (FSR) indicator.

QS University Ranking 2022: World’s Top 10

Rank University 1 MIT 2 University of Cambridge 3 Stanford University 4 University of Oxford 5 Harvard University 6 California Institute of Technology 7 Imperial College London 8 UCL 9 ETH Zurich 10 University of Chicago

“This edition of the QS World University Rankings reflects the excellent work that several Indian universities are doing to improve their research footprint, with positive consequences for their reputation on the global stage. Conversely, our dataset also suggests that the Indian higher education sector still struggles to provide adequate teaching capacity. Further expansion of provision both within universities and across the sector as a whole will be necessary if India is to continue reaching new heights," said Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President.

