IISc Now to Produce Science Teachers, Mulling to Offer BSc-BEd Integrated Course

In a bid to produce excellent teachers for the future, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has planned to start a four-year integrated course on BSc-BEd. The National Education Policy 2020 paves way for the Integrated Teachers’ Education Programme (ITEP). Usually, Bachelor of Education (BEd) is a two-year full-time degree course opted after undergraduate or postgraduation studies.

The four-year ITEP is made for all students who want to pursue a career in teaching. This integrated course benefits students because it gives them the option to save one whole year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan.

Read | 65% Teachers Over-burdened, 92% Call for Need for Training: NAS Report

Advertisement

On Tuesday while speaking at the sixth edition of the Visitor’s conference, IISc director Govindan Rangarajan termed ITEP as a great initiative. He said that all leading education institutions should take part in this initiative. “Without training excellent school teachers the country is not going to move forward as far as science and technology is concerned," Rangarajan said as reported by Shiksha.com.

He went on to say that by introducing such programmes institutions like IISc can set an example of training high-quality teachers.

The visitor’s conference was scheduled to be held on June 7 and June 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind who is also the chancellor of IISc is hosting the event and presenting the Visitor’s Awards 2020 in the categories of Research and Technological Development.

During the event, President noted that the Indian Institute of Science has got a full score of 100 on the ‘research’ parameter and shares this distinction with eight highly reputed institutions of the world, including Princeton, Harvard, MIT, and Caltech. He congratulated IISc director Dr. Govindan Rangarajan and his team for this achievement.

The two-day conference has been witnessing presentations and deliberations on various topics. The Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also attending the conference, along with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman and University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.