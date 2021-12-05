IISc Offers 6-month Online Course in Digital Health and Imaging for Young Professionals

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is offering a six-month advanced certification programme in Digital Health and Imaging. Professionals working in healthcare and technology building eHealth, telemedicine, personalized healthcare, biotech, medical devices, wearables, digital therapeutics, and similar fields.

Students must have completed bachelors or masters in science, engineering, medicine, pharmacy, and management. They must also have work experience of 1 year. The online course which is being offered in association with TalentSprint will help strengthen the candidate’s foundations in math and programming through the bridge module by edtech company, claims the institute.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the course at the official website at iisc.talentsprint.com. Classes will be held only on Saturday and Sunday. The course fee is Rs 1,70,000 for Indian applicants and $2,500 for international applicants. Candidates will be selected by IISc on the basis of their education, work experience, and motivation of the participants.

“The programme will be delivered by IISc’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE). CCE delivers courses suitably designed to meet the requirements of target groups: Research & Development (R&D) Laboratories and Industries, Research Scientists/Engineers, to enable them to grow into competent managers of technology intensive and data-driven organizations," the official notice reads.

The module of the Digital Health and Imaging course includes bridge module (essential math and programming), introduction on digital health, wearable devices and physiological signal processing, machine learning basics for real-world, deep learning in digital health and imaging/vision.

After the programme, candidates can look for jobs in various sectors such as healthcare data analyst, research scientist, health AI, senior medical imaging software engineer, research scientist - healthcare image analytics, digital health consultant and digital health developer, etc.

“Digitization is impacting the medical industry like never before. AI and Machine Learning are taking this field to a new level. Medical professionals and caregivers are being encouraged to utilize datasets to extract clinically relevant information for patient diagnosis, drug development, precision treatment, and more. Accordingly, Data Science has created profound uses in Healthcare, which early adopters can capitalize on in the future," the notice reads.

